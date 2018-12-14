Two days of activities slate for downtown this weekend

By Jason Arndt

Unlike the first two years, when the City of Burlington held its Ice Festival for one day, the 2018 event opening this weekend raises the bar for the festival in the community.

That improvement, according to Mayor Jeannie Hefty, comes as the festival is extended to two days to accommodate the state Ice Carving Competition.

“I am really looking forward to it. I think it is really going to be something great for Burlington and for years to come,” she said. “We are going to be home to Wisconsin Ice Carving Competition.”

City officials said hundreds, if not thousands, have attended the ice festival in both 2016 and 2017.

The ice carving competition, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, consists of artists crafting a sculpture on a 300-pound block of ice. Each block is 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and 40 inches tall.

The competition, however, is not the only activity happening at Wehmhoff Square Park in the city’s downtown.

Director of Administrative Services Megan Watkins, who started planning for the event last summer, said this year’s Ice Festival will offer more family-friendly activities.

“This year, we have more activities, so we will have a cookie walk going on and we will have s’mores and bonfires in the park,” Watkins said. “It is a two-day event this year.”

City officials said several area businesses will participate in the cookie walk held around the downtown area.

Other activities include horse and wagon rides, Door County sled dogs, a reindeer exhibit, Christmas carolers, arts and crafts for children at the Burlington Public Library and games in the park.

Additionally, children can visit Santa in his chalet.

“I think there is going to be more people sticking around. A lot of people would just walk through in the past,” Watkins said.

“There will be a lot of family-oriented activities,” she said.

New voting

Winners of the ice sculpting competition will be announced 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Watkins, who said winners were revealed on Saturday the first two years.

While the top sculptor receives $400, the second prize earns $300 and $100 will be paid to the third place finisher.

Hefty is assembling a panel of judges with artistic backgrounds to evaluate the entries.

Visitors to the Ice Festival will also have an opportunity to select their favorite sculpture through a People’s Choice ballot.

“The crowds will be able to vote on Saturday for the People’s Choice award, so that is new,” she said. “We didn’t have that last year and we will have a box where people can put their ballots.”

Burlington Ice Festival

Event Schedule

Saturday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Ice Carving Competition

4:30 p.m. – Judging

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Horse and wagon rides

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Reindeer in the park

Noon to 2 p.m. – Crafts for kids at the library

Noon to 4 p.m. – Downtown Cookie Walk; Bonfires in the Park and S’mores; Carolers

2 to 4 p.m. – Santa in the Chalet

Sunday

10:30 a.m. – Awards ceremony

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Horse and wagon rides

2 to 4 p.m. – Santa in the Chalet

Noon to 1:30 p.m. – Hug a Husky at Mercantile Hall

