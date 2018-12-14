Mildred L. Morgan, age 91, of Burlington passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Geneva Lake Manor. She was born March 25, 1927 to Walter and Esther (nee Johnson) Gores in Manitowoc. Her early life was spent in Hamilton and Burlington. She graduated from Burlington High School. Mildred was employed by Nestles for over 20 years working as a weight checker.

Mildred was a member of the Community Methodist Church in Waterford. She was a very active homemaker, enjoyed arts and crafts, going to movies and dining out. More than anything else, Mildred treasured her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her children, Patricia (Robert) Haas, Michelle (Guy) Giebel, and Danielle (Allen) Hanusa; stepchildren, Mary Fiegel, Sue Ann Pheneger, Daniel (Sally) Morgan, Robert (Pat) Morgan and Linda Morgan, 15 Grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Albert (Janet) Gores, Lois McDonald, Arlene Giedt and Doris Kerkman and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Martin Gores, Robert Gores and Marian Sarow; son James Welch, grandsons Timothy Morgan and Zachary Giebel; brothers–in-law, Albert McDonald, Bernard Kerkman, Robert Giedt and Orville Sarow; sister-in-law Betty Jo Gores and sons-in-law George Pheneger and Robert Fiegel

A Memorial Service for Mildred will be held on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 at noon at Community Methodist Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at church from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon. Burial will take place in Burlington Cemetery at 3 p.m.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

