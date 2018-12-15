Owner steps away from other venture to run restaurant

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Under new management and with a new chef, B.J. Wentker’s began welcoming back customers on Nov. 23, eight months after the historic triangle tavern closed.

The abrupt closure came in March, when the former operators of the establishment announced on Facebook they encountered financial troubles, noting expenses exceeded their revenue streams.

Although the tenants said “we are permanently closed,” the assertion was far from the truth, according to building owner Brian Torgerson.

“We got a little upset when the people that leased from me said they couldn’t make it a go,” he said.

“It was never going to be the end of B.J.’s…I have owned the real estate for 11 years.”

Since the March closure, Torgerson could not find a prospective tenant and decided to take the reigns himself, noting it was a matter of fate.

Torgerson, meanwhile, retained the Class B liquor license surrendered by the previous restaurant operators and hired Mike Ruiz as the establishment’s chef.

Ruiz has 24 years restaurant experience and arrived at B.J. Wentker’s from Rugan’s in Burlington.

Ruiz said his specialty in steak and seafood was the factor behind the decision.

“I just wanted to go back to what I was doing before, which was a steakhouse background. We have a nice variety of steaks, a nice variety of entrees.”

To read the entire story see the Dec. 13 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

