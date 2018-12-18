Fractional increase comes after years of steady property taxes

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After three years of facing the same property tax rate, Town of Burlington residents will see a small increase for 2019, due to a slight dip in assessed property values.

The increase from $2.59 to $2.596 per $1,000 of assessed property value was approved by the Burlington Town Board at its Nov. 27 meeting.

As for the total tax levy, excluding all other taxing bodies, the Town of Burlington authorized a levy of $1,684,660 to support its 2019 budget.

The tax levy approved last year was $1,683,889.

The tax rate, meanwhile, only applies to the town’s portion of local property tax bills and does not take other factors into account such as the Burlington Area School District and Gateway Technical College.

Before this year’s budget adoption, the Town of Burlington had only raised its tax rate once since 2007.

According to Town Administrator Diane Baumeister, a drop in the town’s assessed property value was the driving force behind the slight uptick in the tax rate and municipality’s overall levy increase.

Property valued at $100,000 will pay 55 cents more in taxes on this year’s tax bill than on last year’s, according to town calculations. The total tax for the town’s portion of the tax bill for this year is $259.61.

Following approval of its tax levy and tax rate, the Burlington Town Board adopted its 2019 budget, which shows an even balance between projected revenues and expenditures.

The budget features $3,006,236 in expenditures, an increase of 1.74 percent from 2018, when it was $2,954,719.

