Funeral home partners with local artist during renovation

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

Friends for nearly 20 years, Marlene Daniels of Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, and Lynn Garwood, a local artist, have found a new way to promote small business, celebrating the power of community and artistry by displaying about a dozen of Garwood’s paintings throughout the Union Grove funeral home.

Garwood, who once owned a small business herself, began painting 10 years ago. She describes her attraction to art as “simply having a niche for it.”

The process of her artwork begins by finding a picturesque location and taking a photograph. Among the pieces in the funeral home are paintings depicting a rusted truck surrounded by flora and a diverse array of seashells on the beach.

When she begins a new work, Garwood paints “words of positivity” under the main image such as “love” or “faith,” and even the names of her children and husband. She explained that “a lot of intention goes into the painting.

“I just love doing it,” she added.

Matthew Daniels, owner of Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and brother to Marlene, welcomed in Garwood’s art pieces. He said the pieces complement the remodel that the funeral home has undergone recently.

Daniels started with his father at the funeral home in 1977, taking over in 2007 when his father, Rich Daniels, retired after 60 years of ownership.

“It’s important to be a community and use each other,” Marlene Daniels said of the partnership. “It’s not just a job. This is a calling.”

To read the entire story see the Dec. 14 edition of the Westine Report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments