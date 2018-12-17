Gertrude C. Himebauch, 102, passed away Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018 at Lakeland Health Care Center.

She was born in Genoa City on Sept. 24, 1916 to Gustav and Lydia (nee Schwandt) Tesch. She spent her early life in the Bloomfield Township area.

On Nov. 22, 1941 at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Slades Corners, she was united in marriage to Donald Himebauch. Following marriage, they made their home in the Powers Lake areas. In 1956, they moved to a farm in the Lyons area, where they lived for 50 years. Donald preceded her in death on May 4, 2008.

Gertrude was a homemaker and worked on their family dairy farm. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford and the St. Peter’s Senior Group. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, fishing up north, needlepoint, cross stitch, embroidery and crocheting.

Gertrude is survived by her siblings, Ester Stevenson and Mike Tesch; son-in-law Paul Svatik; granddaughters, Christina (Michael) Mitchell and Patricia Rymanowicz; and great-grandchildren, Logan, Hayden, Abigayle and Kaylen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Cheryl Svatik and brothers Milton Tesch and Herbert Tesch.

Memorials in Gertrude’s name are suggested to go to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford.

The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Senior Living and Lakeland Health Care Center for their care of Gertrude during this time.

Services for Gertrude will be held on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m.at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Thursday, Dec. 20 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will take place at St. John’s Cemetery in Slades Corners following the service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

