While he was a lightning rod for controversy from the moment he was elected to the School Board in 2012, Philip Ketterhagen had the support of voters over the course of six-plus years and four elections.

So why did the longtime Burlington Area School District Board of Education member abruptly step away from his post?

Was it frustration over an inability to convince other board members to back his conservative spending plans? Was it a clash of personalities that simply became too much?

Whatever the reason, Ketterhagen is not saying – at least not publicly.

ICE, ICE, BABY: In the inaugural State Ice Carving Competition, more than a dozen contestants converged onto Wehmhoff Square Park last weekend, showcasing their artistry with a holiday touch. The competition, part of Burlington’s third annual Ice Festival, is here to stay.

AWAY IN A MANGER: Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church have been hosting their Christmas in the Barn live Nativity for 50 years. The 50th event is set for 5 to 8:30 p.m. at the Squire Farm, 26715 Church Rd., Dover.

RENT-FREE LEASE EXTENDED: The Burlington City Council recognized the revenue difficulties faced by the city's new Senior Center on Dec. 10, when aldermen granted the organization another rent-free year on a 6-1 decision following a closed-session discussion. The Senior Center also had a rent-free lease in 2018 to allow the organization to find solid financial footing.

DRIVE SOBER OR ELSE: The Racine County Sheriff's Office nabbed four alleged drunken drivers, including one for sixth offense, on the second day of the national winter Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The enforcement initiative continues through Jan. 1.

ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Find out which local players made the cut on the third annual Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area team.

