Monthly event will feature familiar local vendors

By Ed Nadolski

Editor in Chief

The Burlington Farmers Market is launching a monthly winter market on Thursday featuring many of the vendors who frequent the organization’s summer market.

The inaugural winter market will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Mercantile Hall, 425 N. Pine St., Burlington. Three more markets are planned for Jan. 17, Feb. 21 and March 21 at the same time and location.

The public is invited to visit the market, which will feature 20 vendors, including farmers and artisans from the area.

“The motivation is for market vendors to have an outlet after summer markets are finished,” Burlington Farmers Market Director Carol Reed wrote in response to an emailed query. “It also (enables) market consumers to be able to find some of their favorite vendors and product through the winter months.”

Visitors will be able to purchase a beverage at the Mercantile Hall’s bar and drink it while strolling among the vendor booths inside the reception facility.

Reed said she is hopeful the market will catch on and become a regular event for the city.

To read the full story, including a list of the vendors scheduled to participate, see the Dec. 20 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments