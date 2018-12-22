City approves certificate of appropriateness for project

By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Burlington Common Council granted the Burlington Liar’s Club, 492 N. Pine St., a certificate of appropriateness to alter its building to make way for a proposed balcony at Tuesday’s meeting.

The certificate of appropriateness came on a 6-1 decision with District 3 Alderman Steve Rauch as the lone opponent. He expressed some concerns for the plan during the previously held Committee of Whole meeting on Tuesday.

The plan calls for installing a balcony with lighting improvement and renovating the eastern facade of the building that will overlook the alley connecting Chestnut Street to Washington Street.

Historically, the views of this alley have been obstructed by other buildings, but some have since been torn down.

Additionally, the proposed renovation involves screening for the existing trash containers.

The certificate appropriateness garnered approval from the Historical Preservation Commission in October.

To read the full story, including how the city plans to address concerns about the loss of width in the alley, see the Dec. 20 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

