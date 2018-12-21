Group plans to finish expansion, upgrades before summer

By Cathy Kozlowicz

Correspondent

It was almost 11 p.m. last Thursday when Nate Kreger finally stopped working outside in the blustery December weather on the roof on the Tichigan Lake Lions Club Civic Center.

He and the other volunteers are determined to finish the roof before Christmas to help the 1,500 square-foot expansion project be done for the summer

The Tichigan Lake Lions Club held its groundbreaking ceremony Saturday at the club’s civic center located at 6710 Big Bend Road. Nearly 60 people attended including State Rep. Chuck Wichgers and Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

This $250,000 Lions Club Civic Center project includes bringing the rest rooms up to ADA compliance, upgrading the kitchen to current standards and completing the required maintenance items such as roof repairs and HVAC improvements.

Kreger, who is president of the Tichigan Lake Lions Club, volunteers for this project on his time, nights and weekends, when he is not working at his full-time job. He said he has enthusiastic volunteer participation with more than 400 volunteer hours.

“We are all working hard on this,” Kreger said. “I love being a Lion. It is fun and great to be a part of the community.”

