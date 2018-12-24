Eugene John Obenauf, 93, passed away Wednesday Dec. 19, 2018 at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford. Eugene was born Nov. 29, 1925 in Gilmore, Ill. to Adolph and Lillian (Surma) Obenauf. On Oct. 1, 1946, in McHenry, Ill., he was united in marriage to the former Helen Klemann. Helen preceded him in death on June 3, 2003.

Eugene had been a farmer in Bloomfield Township for many years. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, camping and just walking.

Eugene is survived by his children, Jeannie (Mike) Hall of Waterford, Thomas (Debi Zaccard) Obenauf of Lyons, Margie (Cas) Waclawik of Burlington and Robert (Dawn) Obenauf of Salem; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and sister Mary Jo Wolf of Muskego. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Helen; son Dan; grandchildren, Patrick, Heidi and Keith; brother Victor and a sister Delores.

The Obenauf family wishes to thank the staff of Waterford Senior Living and Allay Hospice for the excellent care given to Eugene.

Services for Eugene will be held on Thursday Dec. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. Burial will follow in Saint Francis DeSales Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy memorials are requested in Eugene’s name to: Allay Hospice, 325 No. Corporate Dr. Suite 260, Brookfield, WI 53045.

Well-wishers may visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

