Seniors have more time to develop revenue streams at new facility

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Since the new Burlington Senior Center opened its doors in January 2018, officials have worked diligently to make improvements at the activity hub for seniors, but they need more time to develop revenue streams and became a sustainable operation.

The Burlington City Council recognized those difficulties on Dec. 10, when aldermen granted the Burlington Senior Center another rent-free year on a 6-1 decision following a closed-session discussion. District 4 Alderman Thomas Preusker was absent from the meeting.

The Burlington Senior Center also had a rent-free lease in 2018 to allow the organization to find solid financial footing.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said the Burlington Senior Center, which moved its operations from the former Western Racine County service building, has underwent a daunting task since last January.

“It was not even a year, we are getting close to a year in January over at the present senior center,” Hefty said.

“Any time you make a major move like that, there are a lot of moving parts going on just to get settled in it and get things ready for people.”

Moving parts included upgrading the former Knights of Columbus Hall restroom to meet ADA guidelines, installing windows and adding new flooring, with the last two items coming from community contributions.

Hefty said Burlington Glass installed the windows while Ketters Flooring added new flooring.

The facility, meanwhile, still faces other repairs, but facility administrator Gayle Boydstun has sought financial grants to offset the costs.

“She is looking at grant money for the roof and grant money for the parking lot,” Hefty said. “That shows that they are making an attempt towards the rent by being able to do these repairs themselves.”

“The administrator is looking at ways to rent out that facility, and she has the time to breathe knowing that she doesn’t have to deal with rent for 2019,” Hefty added

Senior Center members, most of whom are on fixed incomes, have only been able to afford to pay nominal fees for activities.

The affordability, according to Hefty, was one of the items discussed at the closed session.

Lone opponent

District 3 Alderman Jon Schultz II, the lone opponent of the lease decision, said his vote hinged on initial discussions about acquiring the property from Racine County.

“When we first talked about accepting the money from the county to buy them a building and take over ultimate responsibility for the Senior Center program, we never once talked about offering them free rent and putting the burden of the program (more specifically building maintenance) on city taxpayers,” Schultz said.

He said the goal is not to make money off the senior center, but protect taxpayers

To read the complete story see the Dec. 20 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

