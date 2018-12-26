Chad R. Harris, age 43, of Denver, Colo., passed away on Dec. 13, 2018.

He was born in Burlington on Oct. 28, 1975 to Greg and Linda Harris. After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with a degree in Marketing, he moved to Denver where he spent his remaining years with his partner, Erin Robinson.

Chad excelled in many sports including baseball, football and basketball. He enjoyed fishing on the Mississippi River with his grandpa. There were many happy times hunting and fishing the Colorado streams with his dad. He loved hiking in the mountains with his dogs. He had a talent for art and played his guitar for enjoyment.

Chad is survived by his parents, Greg and Linda; his brother Kurt; grandparents, James and Lois Harris; partner Erin Robinson, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

A celebration of Chad’s life was held in Denver on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Please feel free to bid farewell to Chad at an open house memorial service at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall in Lyons from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.

