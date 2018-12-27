The announcement this month that a non-profit group plans to raise between $8 and $15 million to build a performing arts center in the heart of Burlington comes at the same time a similar group is ramping up its efforts to raise an estimated $6.5 million for an athletic training facility at Burlington High School.

While each of the private fundraising efforts would be unprecedented locally in their own right, the combined impact of the two projects is all the more significant for a community Burlington’s size.

However, the leaders of both campaigns are confident their efforts will succeed.

That story on the two fundraising efforts leads this week's edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

Christmas Day was merely seven minutes old when a Burlington man crashed his truck into a tree in the Town of Yorkville and severely injured his elderly passenger. William Schafer, 55, is charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury-second and subsequent offense and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked-causing great bodily harm. WINNING LIE: Carrying on a nearly 90-year-old tradition, the Burlington Liars Club dubbed Chuck Goldstein, of Janesville, as the biggest fibber for 2018. In his entry, Goldstein spins a yarn about the worldwide trend of people trying to find their ancestral roots using DNA.

The City of Burlington Fire Department plans to hire advanced emergency medical technicians on a temporary basis to help staff Burlington Rescue Squad, Inc., the non-profit organization providing emergency medical and transport services to area since 1946. It marks the first time in its history the Rescue Squad has had to seek staffing with paid personnel. TOPS IN SPORTS: So just what were Burlington’s top sports stories in 2018? Check out this week’s sport section for a look back at the stories that brought us thrills and chills.

