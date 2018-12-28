Phyllis A. Garstecki, age 92, of Rochester entered Eternal life with our Lord, on Dec. 27, 2018. She was born Aug. 18, 1926 to the late Edwin and Louise (nee Molitor) Plucker in Rochester. On June 5, 1948 she was united in marriage to John M. Garstecki of Green Bay at St. Mary’s Church of Dover. She attended Rochester Elementary School and the Racine County Agricultural School. She lover her “Aggie friends” and was a loving, dedicated wife and mother.

Phyllis loved her family her dog Corkie, her Plucker Homestead, flowers, dark chocolate, car rides, ice cream, desserts, “Taco Tuesdays” and meals the White Fox Den II.

She had a unique gift of humor, finding joy in everything. She had a strong Catholic faith and loved life. She will be deeply missed by many.

Phyllis is survived by her children, Juel (Robert) Liebke of Waterford, Michael (Friend Sheryl) of Union Grove and Paul of Waterford; grandchildren, Heidi, Ryan (Stacey), Jenna, Taylor, Colin (Fiancé’ Chris) and Terra; great-grandchildren, Kennedy (Fiance’ Nate), Lily and Shaun; and twin great-great grandchildren, Blake and Presley. She is further survived by daughter-in-law Jena Garstecki of Tucson Ariz.; sisters-in-law Midge Garstecki of Green Bay, and Betty Plucker of Cambridge; family friend Lee Kratochvil of Florida; other family, and care helpers Diedre, Pat, and Becky and her special live in helper Mary.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband John, children Linda and David, her parents, brothers Jim and Bill Plucker, sister Martha (Leonard) Winski and sister in Law Bette Plucker.

Special thanks to Dr. Jolanta Twardy and Dr. Stephen Welka of Burlington for their kindness and care all these years.

Visitation will be held Saturday Jan. 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street in Waterford. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11 a.m. with luncheon to follow. Private Inurnment will take place at St. Thomas Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics, The Guiding Eyes for the Blind (Service Dogs), American Heart Association, Kenosha K-Town Wheelchair Transport or Burlington Aurora at Home Hospice Care would be appreciated.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments