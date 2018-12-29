Athletic facility, PAC campaigns both seeking millions

The announcement earlier this month that a non-profit group plans to raise between $8 and $15 million to build a performing arts center in the heart of Burlington comes at the same time a similar group is ramping up its efforts to raise an estimated $6.5 million for an athletic training facility at Burlington High School.

While each of the private fundraising efforts would be unprecedented locally in their own right, the combined impact of the two projects is all the more significant for a community Burlington’s size.

However, representatives of both groups remain confident each project will stand on it’s own merit and raise the funds needed for completion.

“I think they’re different constituencies,” said Dr. Tom Niccolai, a retired physician who is spearheading the PAC effort.

Mike Deans, who is involved with the group behind the Burlington Athletic Training – or BAT – facility, said in a recent interview he has a similar view of the situation.

“It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen,” he said. “We’re excited to get going with this process.”

The group behind the athletic complex proposal is a little more than six months into the fundraising effort that earned the blessing of the Burlington Area School District Board of Education last April.

Most of the effort so far has been behind the scenes as the group attempts to line up lead donors for the project. Once that’s complete, Deans said, a more formal community fundraising campaign will be launched.

The proposal calls for 47,000-square foot addition to the south end of Burlington High School. The facility would include a large area of synthetic turf and multisport flooring, two full-size courts – one for competition and one for training – a 7,600-square foot fitness center and a second level with a dedicated wrestling room.

Deans said he is hopeful that a small number of lead donors will fund a significant portion – if not all – of the structure. The community fundraising campaign would then bring in the funds needed to furnish and equip the facility.

Readers may learn more about the current fundraising options on the group’s website: batfacility.org.

A common model

The fundraising model that incorporates lead donors coupled with community support is common and will likely also be key to the performing arts center effort, according to Niccolai.

He said naming rights – including corporate sponsorship – will be on the table as the performing arts center board develops the fundraising campaign.

After hosting an informational meeting Dec. 12 that featured presentations from two design firms and input from about 60 community stakeholders, the PAC board is in the midst of deciding which firm will handle the preliminary design work.

“My goal is to get things going ASAP, so we need to get some drawings and start raising funds,” Niccolai said.

