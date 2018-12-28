Joan M. Ramczyk, 76, passed away Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 at her home.

Joan was born in Burlington on Jan. 10, 1942 to Herbert and Genevieve (nee Hegeman) Ehlen. She spent her early life in Genoa City. She attended and graduated from St. Joseph’s, St. Mary’s and Union Grove Teacher’s College.

On June 29, 1963 at St. Joseph’s in Lyons, she was united in marriage to Raymond Ramczyk. Following marriage, they made their home in Burlington, where she continued to reside for 55 years. Joan began working as a first grade teacher, and later chose to stay home to raise her family. Over the next few decades she substitute taught and worked at Brandy Bay and Cottonpicker. She truly enjoyed the people she met and the relationships she built along the way. She was a member of St. Charles Church, a Girl Scout leader, babysitter, and a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.

Joan had an amazing memory for birthdays and anniversaries of all she knew. She was also passionate about handwriting letters of encouragement to those she loved. Her laugh and smile resonated with everyone she met. She felt genuine love and kindness for others.

Joan is survived by her husband, Raymond Ramczyk; children, Mary Jo (Jeff) Kohout of Waukesha, Steve (Sandy) Ramczyk of Tichigan, Julie (Tim) Gesteland of Burlington, Lisa (Al) Dean of Overland Park, Kan., Laura (Craig) Stutzman of Burlington and Michael (Erin) Ramczyk of Burlington; grandchildren, Jenna, Carly, and Jolee Kohout, Courtney and Caila Ramczyk, Joey, Zach (Jenna) and Annie Gesteland, Allison, Nolan and Jayme Dean, Drew, Sophie and Luke Stutzman and Cora Ramczyk; and siblings, John (Joan) Ehlen of Genoa City, Jim (Pat) Ehlen of Elkhorn, Eddie (Bonnie) Ehlen of Pueblo, Colo., Sue Ehlen of Brookfield, and Mary Wallace of Genoa City.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Dave Ehlen and brother-in-law, Ted Wallace.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Catholic Church, American Diabetes Association, National Alliance on Mental Illness or American Heart Association.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, Jan. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will take place at St. Killian’s Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

