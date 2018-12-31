Lorraine Bakke, age 79 of Waterford, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed into the presence of Jesus on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 while surrounded by family and friends.

Lorraine was born on Apr. 1, 1939 in Milwaukee to Lester and Virginia (Plucker) Frenz. She graduated from Waterford High School in 1957, and received a bachelor’s of arts in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1965. On Aug. 11, 1961, she married Gilbert Benjamin Bakke. From 1983 until her retirement in 2018, she worked as an office manager at Aber Cutters and Bakke Electric Inc.

Lorraine was the embodiment of unconditional love and had the rare gift of being able to see everyone not just for who they are, but also for their God-given potential. She loved the natural world, especially flowers, and music, playing the saxophone and piano in high school and college. She was known far and wide for what her nieces and nephews called “Lorraine’s hugs.” Her joy and compassion touched all who knew her.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Gilbert; children, Lila (Jim) Giantomasi, Laura (Joel) Barbieri, Jim (Brenda McNeece) Baake, and Rebekah (Tom) Kowalski; grandchildren, Lori-Lynn, Ashley, Vanessa, Joline and Catherine; her brother, Lester, Jr. and her nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne, her brothers Frederick and Philip, her father, Lester, and her mother, Virginia.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday Jan. 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street in Waterford Services will begin at 1 p.m. A family gathering and luncheon in the church reception hall will follow. Private Interment will take place at Norway Hill Cemetery.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments