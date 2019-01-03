Sherry H. Frank, 65, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at her home.

Sherry was born in Burlington on Aug. 14, 1953 to Rudolph and Theresa (nee Jacoby) Ivkovich. She spent her early life in Burlington where she graduated from Burlington High School.

On Apr. 17, 1982 at Community Church of Fontana, she was united in marriage to Otto W. Frank. Following marriage, they made their home in Lyons where they raised their family. They continued to reside in Lyons throughout their marriage.

Sherry was a homemaker, and a member of the Burlington Jaycees and Lyons Sno-Bums. She was also a volunteer Special Olympics coach for many years and crossing guard for St. Mary’s School and the City of Burlington. She was an avid bird watcher, and an animal and nature lover. She was also a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Otto Frank; children, Alyce (Stephen) Schmidt-Hoegsted, Anthony (Kim) Schmidt, Ricky (Christen) Broadway, Brent Frank and Brandon Frank; grandchildren, Taylor Schmidt, Christian Broadway, Zachery Broadway, Jessica Heeter and Ryan (Ashley) Heeter; great-grandchild, Finley Grace; siblings, Monica Metcalf, Daniel Ivkovich, Nyla Hansen, Donna Ivkovich, Rudy Ivkovich, Evonne Becker and Randy (Lori) Ivkovich; sister-in-laws, Betty Kelling and Margaret Larson, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband’s parents.

The family would like to thank the Town of Lyon’s Rescue Squad, Walworth County Sheriff’s Department and Aurora Health for their help during this time. Also a very special Thank you to the staff at Aurora At Home, along with the Shulka and Brown families.

Memorial contributions may be made to Western Racine County Special Olympics or the family.

Services for Sherry will be held Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the service begins.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

