Donald Brook, 90, of East Troy, passed away Dec. 30, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School. He married his spouse of 68 years, Kathryn, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington.

Donald was a U.S. Army veteran and served in the Korean War. He was the co-owner of East Troy Motors “The Pontiac Garage” from 1949-94.

Donald is survived by his wife; son, Michael; daughter, Mary; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Bonnie.

Memorial Mass will be at noon on Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 1975 Beulah Ave., East Troy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, had the honor of serving the family.

