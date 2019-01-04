There will also be a three-way race for two seats on School Board

By Jason Arndt

Editor

While three aldermanic incumbents are running uncontested, one faces opposition from two challengers to force a Feb. 19 primary election, the city clerk’s office reported on Wednesday.

Collectively, the six candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit their declaration of candidacy papers, nomination signatures and campaign finance registration statements, City Clerk Diahnn Halbach said in an email.

The primary election, according to Halbach, will feature 4th District incumbent Todd Bauman along with opponents Art Gardner and Frank Korb.

The two candidates who garner the most votes in the Feb. 20 primary election will advance to the April 2 Spring Election.

Bauman, first elected to Common Council in 2013, is seeking his fourth term as an alderman. He serves on the Board of Public Works.

The other three incumbent candidates, meanwhile, do not face opposition for their seats on the Common Council.

School Board seats

With two incumbents filing for re-election, and a challenger entering the race, the Burlington Area School District Board of Education will have contested election on April 2.

The contested election, according to BASD Administrative Assistant Jeanine Drier, features School Board Vice President Kevin Bird, member Barry Schmaling and challenger Mary Trottier.

See the Jan. 3 edition of the Standard Press for complete stories on all the local election filings.

