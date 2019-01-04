Bernice Ann Elderbrook, age 90, of Waterford, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Waterford Senior Living on Jan. 2, 2019. She was born on Dec. 23, 1928 in New Munster to Benjamin and Regina (nee Richter) Robers.

Bernice attended St. Al’s graded school and was a graduate of Wilmot High School class of 1946. After high school she worked at Dr. Ketterhagen’s Dentist office as an assistant. On May 28, 1948 she married Edmund “Bud” Elderbrook. She was a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She spent her lifetime on the Elderbrook farm, enjoying every minute of farm life as a wife, mother and grandmother. She also worked at Wee Moderns in Burlington and the Pharmacy Station for many years.

Bernice is survived by children, Linda “Red” (Pat) Smetana, Kaetlyn Lad, Margaret (Peg) Elderbrook, Dan (Karen) Elderbrook, Sue Elderbrook and Dave (Diane) Elderbrook; grandchildren, Megan (Brent) Sumner, Kyle (Shannon) Smetana, Ean Elderbrook, Kali (fiancé Aaron) Elderbrook and Jesse (Stephanie) Lad; great-grandchildren, Brady, Davis, Dylan and Emmett. She is further survived by brother Dick Robers, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bud, brothers Bob and Mick, and sister Margaret.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 441 Conkey St., Burlington, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon with Memorial Mass beginning at noon. A luncheon will follow Mass. Inurnment in the church cemetery will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy memorials are suggested to St. Charles Catholic Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

