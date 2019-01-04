Double state tournament victory makes Burlington area proud

For the first time since 2012, the City of Burlington welcomed two state girls volleyball champions, Division 1 Burlington and Division 4 Catholic Central.

At a joint celebration held in the Burlington High School gym on Nov. 5, Hefty referred to the city as “Titletown.”

The Lady Demons, who have qualified for state five straight years, successfully defended their state championship with a 3-1 defeat of Oconomowoc on Nov. 3.

Earlier in the day, Catholic Central swept defending champion Clayton in three sets.

Hefty, who touted community unity, commended both schools for their achievements before hundreds of Hilltoppers and Demons fans at the celebration.

The joint celebration, meanwhile, brought back memories from 2012 for some players on both squads.

Catholic Central senior Grace Spiegelhoff, who attended St. Mary Grade School the last time both programs won state titles, did not believe history would repeat itself.

“I never thought it would happen again because I actually remember 2012 when it happened and I was in grade school,” she said.

“It is something unique, not everyone can say one town won two state championships,” she said.

Burlington senior Maddie Berezowitz saw the opportunity as a way for both schools to come together and celebrate each other’s achievements.

“It was probably one of the coolest opportunities to be able to get together,” Berezowitz said. “We knew all of these girls when we were younger and to be able to come out tonight together was pretty spectacular.”

