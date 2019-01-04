Demons’ Webley earns male Athlete of the Year honors

By Andrew Horschak

Correspondent

A throwback three-sport standout in football, basketball and track and field, Nick Webley was poised to have a senior year that most high school athletes can only dream about.

Then it happened.

During a Week 6 matchup with Westosha Central High School on the gridiron, the Burlington senior suffered a fractured fibula and broken left ankle when he was tackled while running a jet sweep.

His season was immediately over. He could forget about basketball, too.

Leading the state in receiving yards (634) and touchdowns (10) at the time of the injury, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Webley remained positive in the midst of adversity.

“I kind of look at it as everything happens for a reason,” he said. “It was one of those freak injuries that could have happened to anybody. I’m going to come back stronger and use it as my motivation to get better.”

Truth be told, there are many high school athletes who would gladly take what Webley accomplished in 2018, which is why he was named the Southern Lakes Newspapers Western Racine County Male Athlete of the Year.

In addition to the statistics he compiled in his limited football season, Webley was a full-time starter in basketball and a state qualifier in track and field. His 13th-place finish in the long jump at the WIAA state meet in La Crosse make him one of the top returnees in the event in Division 1.

“I’m a big believer in the more you can do, the better,” Webley said. “I just like to stay busy, stay active. I’m always trying to get faster and stronger. The other sports help out with that. I enjoy all three sports, which is a big part of it, also.”

