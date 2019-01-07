Dennis R. Robers, age 70, of Randall, died Jan. 5, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1948 to the late Marion and Myrtle (Lois) Robers. On October 10, 1970 at St. Mary’s Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Rita Barkei.

Dennis was a dairy farmer all his life on the family farm in Wheatland. He worked with the Farmers Home Administration, was a past member of Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Wheatland Planning Commission. He enjoyed his family, was an avid Packer, Brewers and high school sports fan and liked his little red mustang. His was passionate about his cows, the land and watching crops grow. He was a true farmer and will always be remembered that way.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Rita; his children, Mark (Shannon) Robers, Kristen Gagliano, Karl (Heather) Robers and Megan (Sean) Truskowski; 11 grandchildren; brother Donald (Eva) Finster and sister Dianne Robers. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard (Shirley) Finster.

The family would like to thank the Twin Lakes Rescue Squad and Kenosha Sheriff’s Department for their care and compassion.

A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held on Thursday Jan. 10, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr. in Twin Lakes.

Well-wishers may visit Haaselockwoodfhs.com.

