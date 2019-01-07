Clifford J. Kinsey, of Burlington, passed away at his residence on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Cliff was born Sept. 7, 1929 to Marvin and Bernice (nee Yetter) Kinsey in Elkton, Minn. His early life was spent in Elkton on the family farm. Following graduation from Elkton High School he attended Chanute AFB School for machinist training. He served his country in the Air Force from 1950 through 1953 on the 39th Squadron. On Feb. 20, 1954 he was united in marriage to Shirley Gossett in Hoopeston, Ill. After their marriage, they lived in Columbus, Ohio for two years, moved to Delavan, WI for eight years and now have resided in Burlington the past 50 years.

Cliff was an engineer and worked for Sta-Rite Plastics for over 30 years as a manager and Vice President. He was an active member in the community. He was involved with the United Methodist Church in Burlington, Rotary Club, Jaycees, was the Treasurer of the Hospital Auxiliary, President of the Burlington School Board and Chairman of the Town Board. Cliff was an inventor and avid craftsman. He enjoyed camping, sports, traveling and family fun.

Cliff is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children, Kathy (Terry) Murphy, Karen (James) Jackson, Cevin (Melissa) Kinsey and Jerry (Gina) Kinsey; his grandchildren, Kelley (Dan) Sinclair, Kyle (Kira) Jacobson, Ryan (Caitlyn) Jacobson, Shane Murphy, Clifford Kinsey, Samantha Kinsey, Jonah Kinsey, Norah Kinsey, Caleb Kinsey, Amelia Kinsey and Micah Kinsey; great-grandchildren, Kinsey Sinclair, Tennyson Sinclair and Leonardo Jacobson; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jimmy (Caroline) Kinsey and niece Susan Kinsey.

The family has suggested memorials be made to The American Lung Association or The United Methodist Church of Burlington.

Cliff’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora Palliative Care and Hospice for all their care and compassion.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. Private burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

