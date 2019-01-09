The Burlington area School District Board of Education on Monday plugged the hole created by last month’s resignation of longtime board member Phil Ketterhagen.

After two rounds of voting the board selected Diane Wood, who previously served on the board from 1992 to 1998, to serve the remainder of Ketterhagen’s term.

That is the top story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be available at local retail outlets on Thursday. Subscribers will receive the edition with their mail on Thursday. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

HOT CHOCOLATEFEST TO MOVE: Burlington Hot ChocolateFest organizers decided to move the annual event, set for Jan. 19 and 20, from Echo Park to Wehmhoff Square Park because of unseasonably mild weather.

Burlington Hot ChocolateFest organizers decided to move the annual event, set for Jan. 19 and 20, from Echo Park to Wehmhoff Square Park because of unseasonably mild weather. WOMAN CHARGED WITH BATTERY: Nancy J. Hozeska, 54, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of disorderly conduct for punching a wheelchair-bound man in the face and leaving him sprawled on the floor of her apartment building, according to the criminal complaint.

Nancy J. Hozeska, 54, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of disorderly conduct for punching a wheelchair-bound man in the face and leaving him sprawled on the floor of her apartment building, according to the criminal complaint. MURDER SUSPECT HELD: A 56-year-old Town of Delavan man was ordered held on $1 million bond Monday pending charges in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, who had recently filed for divorce.

A 56-year-old Town of Delavan man was ordered held on $1 million bond Monday pending charges in connection with the stabbing death of his wife, who had recently filed for divorce. BALCONY IN THE BALANCE: The Burlington Common Council could consider whether to grant the Burlington Liars’ Club, 492 N. Pine St., an easement to allow the tavern to construct a balcony above city property on at a Jan. 15 meeting.

The Burlington Common Council could consider whether to grant the Burlington Liars’ Club, 492 N. Pine St., an easement to allow the tavern to construct a balcony above city property on at a Jan. 15 meeting. BIG-TIME BATTLE: The Burlington Demons took on state tournament qualifier Westosha in SLC boys basketball action Tuesday. Find the result and photos in the sports section.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments