Long-time resident brings educational background

By Alex Johnson

Correspondent

The Burlington Area School District Board of Education, in search of a board member, appointed Diane Wood as its newest member at Monday’s meeting.

Wood was selected from among four applicants and fills the seat left by Philip Ketterhagen, who resigned last month.

She will be sworn in at the Jan. 14 general board meeting and serve the rest of Ketterhagen’s term ending in April 2020.

Wood, a former School Board member, has been a Burlington resident for 28 years.

The School Board also considered former board member Larry Anderson, Eileen Mirsberger and Kathleen Gardner.

The decision, according to board policy, came after each candidate delivered an opening statement followed by a question and answer session with School Board members.

Initially, School Board members came into a 3-3 tie between Wood and Anderson, with no votes cast for Mirsberger and Gardner.

The School Board went to the second round of voting, where members voted 4-2 in favor of Wood.

Wood, who sent multiple children through BASD, brings a background in education. Wood, who is retired, holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction with an emphasis in gifted and talented.

To read the full story pick up the Jan. 10 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments