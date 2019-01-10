Delavan man called police and waited to be arrested for stabbing wife

A Delavan man accused of stabbing his wife to death Sunday told a police dispatcher, “I just murdered my wife,” and “I’ll be waiting in the driveway. I won’t be any problem. I’ll be unarmed.” according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in Walworth County Circuit Court.

The man, Robert J. Scott, 56, was formally charged with first-degree intentional homicide during an appearance in court Thursday afternoon for allegedly killing his wife, Rochelle R. Scott, 58.

Court records indicate Rochelle Scott had filed for a divorce from her husband on Dec. 20.

According to the complaint, an autopsy performed on Rochelle Scott found more than 20 stab wounds, several of which could have been fatal. The autopsy revealed that some of the stab wounds were so violent that they broke Rochelle Scott’s ribs.

Police arrested Robert Scott shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday without incident in his driveway at 4003 S. Channel Dr. As an officer entered the residence Robert Scott allegedly told him, “She’s already gone,” in reference to his wife, according to the complaint.

Police found the body of Rochelle Scott on a bed covered in blood, the complaint contends. An officer found a large knife in a sink inside the home, as Robert Scott told officials they would.

On Monday, Scott was ordered held on $1 million bond pending Thursday’s charges.

As a condition of bond Judge Phil Koss ordered Scott to have no contact with anyone associated with the case, including his wife’s relatives. The ban extends to mail, telephone and other electronic devices. Scott appeared at Monday’s bond hearing via video from the county jail, according to online court records.

Also on Monday, prosecutors filed paperwork in court for search warrants seeking access to Scott’s mobile phone and a sample of his DNA.

According to police, officers were initially summoned to the couple’s home for an unknown problem. However, while officers were on the way, Scott allegedly admitted the crime to a dispatcher.

