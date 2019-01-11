While sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures were welcomed by many, ice conditions were a concern when Tichigan Lake Lions Club hosted its 16th annual Ice Fishing Jamboree Jan. 5.
In the end, however, the ice held up and the event went off without a hitch, according to organizers.
The club awarded cash prizes to the anglers who caught the top two fish by length in six species categories.
Among the winning fish registered were: northern pike, 30 inches by Lee Greivell; largemouth bass 18.75 inches by Joe Inhof; perch, 12.5 inches by Inhof; and bluegill, 9 inches by Bob Scheafer.
For additional photos see the Jan. 11 edition of the Waterford Post.
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.