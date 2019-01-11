Eight-year-old Everett Kawczynski (far right) shows off a large mouth bass he caught with fishing buddies Landon Draskovich (from left), 4; Henry Kawczynski, 5; and Clayton Draskovich, 6. The four participated in the Tichigan Lake Lions Club Ice Fishing Jamboree on Jan. 5. (Photo by Maureen Vander Sanden)

 

While sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures were welcomed by many, ice conditions were a concern when Tichigan Lake Lions Club hosted its 16th annual Ice Fishing Jamboree Jan. 5.

In the end, however, the ice held up and the event went off without a hitch, according to organizers.

The club awarded cash prizes to the anglers who caught the top two fish by length in six species categories.

Among the winning fish registered were: northern pike, 30 inches by Lee Greivell; largemouth bass 18.75 inches by Joe Inhof; perch, 12.5 inches by Inhof; and bluegill, 9 inches by Bob Scheafer.

