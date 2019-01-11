Inez “Joann” Oliver, age 87, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, 2019 at Bay at Burlington care facility.

Joann was born on Jan. 27, 1931 in Williamstown, Pa., to John Forest and Doris Virginia (nee Sargant) Gearhart. She graduated Tower City, Pa. High School and continued her education at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in Education. On Feb. 6, 1953 in Palmyra, N.J., she married Edward Thomas Oliver. The couple raised four children.

Joann was a Physical Education teacher and worked as a social worker for the Association for the Blind in Pennsylvania. After moving to Wisconsin, she became a proud member of Norway Lutheran Church, where she played in the Bell Choir and helped with church dinners and activities. In her early days she enjoyed camping, had a love for giraffes, and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her loving family.

Joann is survived by children, Edward Jr. “Ned” (April) Oliver of Neenah, and Curt (Jenny) Oliver of Waterford; daughter-in-law, Pam Oliver; son-in-law, Joe Dufour; grandchildren, Joshua (Jenni) Oliver, Nathan Oliver, Becky (Kurt) Koenitzer, Erikia (Brandon) Hobus, Alan Oliver, Kayla (Ryan) Schwarz, Jenna Oliver, Kelly (Jesse) Benike and Kathryn Schulz; eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Joanne is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward Oliver Sr., and children, Ginny Dufour and Michael Oliver.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 from 10 to 11:45 a.m., with services beginning at 12:00 noon at Norway Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake. A reception luncheon will be served in the church hall following services. Private Inurnment will take place at a later date in Norway Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

