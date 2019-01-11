A 43-year-old Franklin resident and business owner was taken into custody on suspicion first-degree intentional homicide Thursday, Jan. 10, after an arson investigation led police to a farmhouse in the Town of East Troy where human remains were found in a fire pit.

According to a press release from the Franklin Police Department, the arson investigation was being conducted by the Milwaukee Police Department and led to a report of two missing persons.

“It has been determined that the suspect that was arrested is connected to the disappearance of two people. Evidence led to a farmhouse and land which the suspect leased for hunting located at W2114 County Road J, in the Town of East Troy,” the release states.

When law enforcement searched the East Troy property a burn pit was located which contained human remains, according to the release.

“At this time we are in the process of identifying who the remains belong to,” the release states.

Charges against the suspect are pending in multiple jurisdictions.

The investigation is ongoing and the Franklin Police Department is working with Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Town of East Troy Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiners Office.

The press release states there is no danger to the public at this time and that no other details will be released.

