Four sisters have filled up the stat sheet

By Mike Ramczyk

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

The Klein name has been an institution in Catholic Central girls varsity sports over the past few years.

With Liz helping the volleyball team win the state championship back in November, and Emma tearing it up for the basketball team, it seems you can’t watch a Lady Topper event without seeing a Klein shine.

Well, three of them combined to score 35 points last Friday night, and the Lady Toppers secured a 48-39 home victory over Metro Classic Conference foe Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Catholic Central improved to 3-4 in the MCC and 9-4 overall, and the Kleins reached an impressive family milestone.

With 19 points coming from Emma, a senior, 12 from Liz and 4 from freshman Julia, the Klein sisters reached 2,000 career points at Catholic Central.

Emma, who leads the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game, has 786 points, Liz has 721, Laura scored 442 and Julia has 51.

Emma was 7-for-10 from the field against Dominican, including 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. She added eight rebounds.

Erin Schwenn added seven points for the Toppers.

As a team, the girls shot 58 percent.

The girls return to action Tuesday, Jan. 15 at Kenosha St. Joe’s.

Catholic Central boys 70, Stockbridge 59

Four Toppers scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack in Stockbridge Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Pum led the charge with 18 points and 7 rebounds on 7-for-12 shooting, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range.

David Doerflinger and Bennett Wright added 13 points each, and Chas Miles scored 11.

Wright dazzled at the point guard position, dishing out a season-high 10 assists.

As a team, the Toppers shot 51 percent and a solid 59 percent from the line.

Dominican 73, Catholic Central 47

There is yet another Antetokounmpo tearing up the Metro Classic Conference.

Alex, the younger brother of Milwaukee Buck star Giannis, is a 6-foot-9 inside-outside force for Dominican, and his talent was on full display Friday night at Catholic Central.

Antetokounmpo scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and the Knights cruised by dominating both halves.

Catholic Central dropped to 3-4 in the MCC and 5-7 overall.

All three of Antetokounmpo’s older brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Giannis, have made it to the NBA.

Wright led the Toppers with 11 points.

Doerflinger added 10.

Pum paced the squad with five assists.

Catholic Central hit 45 percent from the field, but only converted on 12 of 25 free throw attempts.

Dominican outrebounded the Toppers, 28-19.

Catholic Central travels to Kenosha St. Joe’s Dec. 15

