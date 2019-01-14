Vito Colano, age 90, of Waterford, passed away at home on Jan. 11, 2019 with his loving family and friends at his side. Vito was born in Chicago on Feb. 25, 1928, to Ralph Angelo and Theresa Marie (nee Urso) Colano. His early life was spent in Skokie, Ill. He was a 1945 graduate of Niles Township High School. He entered the U.S. Army and was a veteran of World War II.

Vito married Margaret Marie Kutz in 1955. They lived in Des Plaines, Ill. where he was a past president of the Art Guild. They moved to the rural Burlington area, Spring Prairie Township, in 1966 where he served on the town board. Vito was a co-owner of Red Barn Ceramic with his wife Margaret. He retired from the Burlington Post Office in 1990. In 1992 they moved to Waterford. He loved his family, sports, American Legion Post 20, motorcycling, lawn mowing and gardening.

Vito was a proud member of the Burlington Masonic Lodge, Tripoli Shrine, American Legion Post 20 (past Commander), VFW, American Motorcycle Association, Moose Club, American Legion Riders, and the NRA.

Vito is survived by his wife Margaret, son Richard (Carrie) Colono, daughter Linda, grandsons Vito A. Colano and Vincent Colano; sister Grace Perkins, niece Susan (Jeff) Lewis, great nephew David (Sarah) Lewis, and special friends Bill Johnson and Heather Gruber.

Vito is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Ralph Colano, Jr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. with Masonic services at 7 p.m. in Mealy Funeral Home. Services will also be held on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Mealy Funeral Home with burial in Rochester Cemetery to follow. A reception luncheon at the Cotton Exchange in Waterford will follow the burial.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Vito’s family suggests memorials be made to the First Congregational Church in Rochester, American Legion Post 20, Burlington Masonic Lodge or Foundation for Fighting Blindness.

Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments