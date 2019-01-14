Bernard B. Barczak, age 93, of Waterford, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Jan. 11, 2019.

Bernard was born in Milwaukee on June 30, 1925 to Joseph and Tekla (nee Frankowiak) Barczak. After graduating high school, he proudly served his country in the Army. Bernard married Violanda Mary LaPorta at St. Rita Catholic Church in Milwaukee where they resided and started their family. Bernard and Violanda also lived in Florence before settling in Waterford in 2004. He was a Milwaukee Police officer for many years at Precincts 1, 3 and 5. He was also known as “Mr. Fix It Man” and loved the outdoors. He loved being a husband and enjoyed spending time with his family. His favorite thing to do was tending to Santa’s Reindeer.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife Violanda; children, Barbara DesRault, Robert Barczak, and Judy (Dennis) Karweik; grandchildren, William (Marie Day) Barczak, Jennifer Karweik, Michael (Stacy) DesRault, Jenna (Christopher) Mingus and Andrew (Kristine) DesRault; great-grandchildren, Marques, Kaitlyn, Kyleigh, C.J., Christina and Bryson; sister, Lillian Dukiel; other relatives and many friends.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Isabel and Florence; brothers Raymond and Clarence; daughter-in-law Ellen, and son-in-law Richard DesRault.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019 from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, with service starting at 3 p.m., followed by entombment and a light reception.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Seasons Hospice and Oak Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care of Bernard.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments