Town of Burlington voters in April will get a chance to weigh in on whether they believe it’s worthwhile for the township to continue studying the feasibility of incorporating into a village.

The advisory referendum was approved on a 3-2 vote but not all agree on whether the ballot question makes sense at this point.

What’s still to be determined is whether the township meets the minimum state requirements for incorporation, meaning the outcome of the referendum could be largely symbolic.

That is among the top stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press. The newspaper will be on sale at retail outlets on Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

SMET TO RETIRE IN JUNE: After more than three decades with the Burlington Area School District, Superintendent Peter Smet has decided to retire, effective June 30. Smet, who announced the decision on Friday, believes it comes at the right time.

After more than three decades with the Burlington Area School District, Superintendent Peter Smet has decided to retire, effective June 30. Smet, who announced the decision on Friday, believes it comes at the right time. ROAD CONSTRUCTION AHEAD: Road improvement projects are on the horizon in the City of Burlington. The 2019 street improvement program includes asphalt resurfacing of Milwaukee Avenue from Lewis Street to West State Street.

Road improvement projects are on the horizon in the City of Burlington. The 2019 street improvement program includes asphalt resurfacing of Milwaukee Avenue from Lewis Street to West State Street. BALCONY APPROVED: The Burlington Liars’ Club cleared the final hurdle in its plan to construct a balcony after the Burlington Common Council granted the tavern an easement to build the structure above city property.

The Burlington Liars’ Club cleared the final hurdle in its plan to construct a balcony after the Burlington Common Council granted the tavern an easement to build the structure above city property. TAX TIME TROUBLES: With the new federal tax law changes going into effect this year, many people have questions and nowhere to find answers at the moment mainly due to the government shutdown. Read one accountant’s view in the Business Section.

With the new federal tax law changes going into effect this year, many people have questions and nowhere to find answers at the moment mainly due to the government shutdown. Read one accountant’s view in the Business Section. ACTION-PACKED: Tuesday was a busy night for local basketball teams and we have stories on who won, who lost and which players rose above the rest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments