City targets portion of Milwaukee Avenue for reconstruction in 2019

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Road improvement projects are on the horizon in the City of Burlington, but to move forward, the Common Council on Feb. 5 will consider a task order with Kapur and Associates, Inc. to conduct construction management.

The road improvement projects, which were revealed at Tuesday’s Committee of Whole meeting, include a major construction plan for the Milwaukee Avenue corridor.

According to Director of Public Works Peter Riggs, the proposed resurfacing projects were part of discussions during last fall’s budget workshops.

The 2019 street improvement program includes asphalt resurfacing of Milwaukee Avenue from Lewis Street to West State Street, West State Street from McHenry Street to Elmwood Avenue, and all of Foxtree Circle.

The roads were selected because of pavement conditions and minimal utility replacements.

The Milwaukee Avenue project, according to Riggs, will take up most of the effort during the 2019 construction season.

“It is a going to be a large project for us, we will have a little bit of sanitary sewer replacement in there,” he said.

He estimates about 530-feet of sanitary sewer will be replaced, but indicated water main replacement is not part of the plan.

District 3 Alderman Jon Schultz asked Riggs about whether the city foresees any closures of Milwaukee Avenue during the project.

“Will Milwaukee Avenue be closed for any period of time?” Schultz said.

In response, Riggs said officials have not developed a traffic plan, but he looks to minimize traffic obstructions.

“We still haven’t come up with a traffic plan for it, but my intention is that we have at least one lane of traffic open,” he said. “We haven’t quite gotten to that point yet.”

To read the entire story, see the Jan. 17 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

