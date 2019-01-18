A 51-year-old Union Grove man died Saturday after being struck by a car while walking along a dark Kenosha County highway shortly before 3 a.m.

Jeffery D. Etlicher suffered severe injuries as a result of the incident that was reported at 2:57 a.m. along Highway H (88th Avenue) about a quarter mile north of Highway S (38th Street), according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the car, Samantha M. Marabito, 31, of Kenosha, is cooperating with investigators, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No charges had been requested in the case as of Tuesday, but the investigation remains open, officials said.

Marabito and her passenger were not injured in the crash.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, Etlicher was wearing dark clothing and walking in an area where there are no streetlights when the incident occurred. The investigation indicates Etlicher was walking north in the northbound lane when he was struck by a Chrysler 200 driven by Marabito, which was also traveling north.

Somers Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and discovered Etlicher, who was deceased, in a ditch on the east side of the highway, according to the news release.

