But many Hot Chocolate Fest events are still a go this weekend

Due to the weather forecast of snow for Friday night into Saturday, some of the Hot Chocolate Fest activities

have been canceled, according to the Burlington Chamber of Commerce.

All of the outdoor activities based at Wehmhoff Square Park for Saturday have been canceled. All of the activities at St. John the Divine Church have also been canceled, as has the planned shuttle bus service.

Here is a list of activities that are still scheduled this weekend:

Saturday, January 19

• Free Family Movie- The Plaza Theater – 10 a.m.

• The Winter Artisan Faire – 11a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hot Chocolate Contest – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Chili Contest – 1 to 4 p.m.

(This contest is free to enter and the Taster Tickets for Hot Chocolate contest and Chili Contest will be available for pick up at Thrivent Financial, 400 N. Pine St.)

• Cross Lutheran Church activities will continue as scheduled.

Sunday, January 20

• 5K Run from Veterans Terrace – 8 a.m. (You can still register on race day)

• Pancake Breakfast – 8 to 11 a.m. at the Veterans Terrace- (money raised for repairs to the Santa Chalet)

