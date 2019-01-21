Howard C. Dawley, 87, passed away Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 at his home.

Howard was born in Oshkosh on Sept. 10, 1931, to Harold and Edith (nee Sweet) Dawley. Shortly after birth, his family moved to Burlington where he attended area schools and graduated from Burlington High School.

Howard was drafted on Jan. 21, 1952 to serve in Korea and Japan in the Field Artillery Battalion 24th Division. He was discharged Dec. 31, 1953.

On Jan. 15, 1955 at Burlington Methodist Church, he was united in marriage to Dolores “Sue” Barstow. Following marriage, they made their home in Lyons where they raised their family. They moved to West Plains, Mo. in 1985 and back to Burlington in 2002. Howard worked for AT & T, retiring after 35 years. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed traveling, hunting, trap shooting, his dogs, and coffee shop visits.

Howard is survived by his wife, Dolores “Sue” Dawley; children, Cathy Dawley, Larry (Sharon) Dawley, Robert “Bob” (Janis) Dawley and Karen (Dan) Thompson; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Gary (Carol) Dawley. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Sharon Ann, one granddaughter, one brother and two sisters.

Visitation for Howard will be held Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Military Honors will begin at 7 p.m. with a final viewing to follow. Burial will take place Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at Burlington Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

