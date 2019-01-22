Heaven welcomed an angel when Bernice M. “Bee” Mitchell passed away Jan. 10, 2019, after 92 years on Earth. Bernice was born at home in Burlington to Frank and Anna (Spieker) May on Dec. 8, 1926.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in 1944 and this is when friends started her nickname of “Bee.”

She met her husband Robert “Bob” and they built a life in East Troy, raising their four children.

Faith and giving back to the community were very important to her, and throughout her life she shared her talents and time with St. Peter the Apostle Church, Helping Hands, Meals on Wheels, East Troy Middle School, Lioness Club, Girl Scouts and the Ladies Sodality.

When Bee retired from her position as a treasurer of Helping Hands this summer, after more than 25 years, they needed two people to replace her. In the 1950s she joined the MOM’s club, a unique group of young mothers where she enjoyed the friendship of like-minded women from early life in East Troy until her passing.

Bee enjoyed her jobs at Dardis Lumber in Burlington and Equity Co-Op in East Troy where she did bookkeeping. If you went out to eat with Bee, you depended on her to split the check (down to the penny) at the end of the meal. Her skills with numbers were amazing.

Family was a cornerstone of Bee’s life. She took time to travel with her sisters, whether it be overseas or around the country to visit other family and friends. Bee was always busy helping to care for and visit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The best place for a bedtime story was in her lap. She also enjoyed teaching and playing cards and games with her grandchildren.

Bee was always busy, and to keep her mind sharp she read the paper and completed the crossword each day. Another of her great talents was kitting and crocheting; she created beautiful blankets and sweaters for so many of her family members. Those stitches are treasured gifts.

Many knew Bee as great cook, some of her specialties were apple pie, Christmas prime rib, and homemade Tom and Jerry batter. She enjoyed finding new recipes and trying dishes to share. Many great times were created around the table enjoying the wonderful meals she made.

Bee will be missed by her children, Jim, of Larsen, Kay (Barry), of Washington, North Carolina, Cal (Jean), of Huron, Tennessee, and Todd (Darnell), of East Troy; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Jenny Jensen (John) of Twin Lakes; sisters-in-law, Lynn Mick (Bob) and Mary Ann Zelenski (Bob), all of East Troy; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and many, many friends.

When Bee arrived in heaven she was reunited with those who passed before her, her parents; husband; brother, Adrian; sisters, Helen and Germaine; grandson, James; and her husband’s five siblings.

To celebrate Bee’s life, a funeral Mass was held at St. Peter the Apostle Church in East Troy.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be accepting donations to be distributed in Bee’s name to the charities closest to her heart.

Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, had the honor of serving the family.

