Linda Susan Wille, 68, of Burlington, passed on Jan. 16, 2019 in Hospice at Aurora Medical Center, following a long journey with Frontotemporal Degeneration, which was diagnosed in 2012.

Linda was born in Burlington, to Donald and Romona Wille. She attended St. Mary High School/Catholic Central High School and then earned her Special Education–Early Childhood degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She began her teaching degree in Black River Falls and then returned to southeastern Wisconsin and worked for over 20 years through the Kenosha School District in western Kenosha County.

Linda loved her cats over the years. She spent time traveling to Germany, Canada, Nova Scotia, Holland and many U.S. states. She liked to bowl, bike, loved music and concerts, and spending time with her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. She loved her friends and they knew it! She enjoyed decorating, gardening and helping others. One of Linda’s favorite phrases was “Let’s make this the best day ever.”

Linda is survived by her mother, Romona (Schneider) Wille, brother Craig (Christine) Wille, sister Joanne (Mike) Kresken; nephews Matthew (Heidi) Kresken, Nicholas Kresken, Michael Kresken, and Alex (Cathy) Wille; niece Stephanie (Daan) Wille; great-nephew Henry Kresken, and great-nieces Lucy, Samantha, Emma, Kate, Cloey, Gwendolyn Kresken and Abigail Wille.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Donald, in 2001.

The family wishes to thank Arbor View Memory Care, and especially Anne, Kristie, Meagan and all its caregivers and staff and the Aurora E.R. staff for their compassionate care over the past years.

Funeral services for Linda took place at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Visitation took place at 9:30-10:45 a.m. in the Chapel and was followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.n

