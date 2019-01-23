Several people called the newspaper office on Tuesday wondering just what was going on at the gas station kitty corner from City Hall.

Those “goings on” were the filming of a movie using Burlington as a backdrop.

The movie, and the people behind it are the subject of a front-page story in this week’s Standard Press.

Copies of the newspaper will be available at retail outlets and Thursday and subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. Click here to arrange for weekly delivery: SUBSCRIBE

Here’s a look at some of the other stories you’ll find in this week’s edition:

CONSULTANT TABBED: The Burlington Area School District Board of Education took the first step in finding a replacement for retiring superintendent Peter Smet on Monday when the board selected the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to serve as a search consultant.

The Burlington Area School District Board of Education took the first step in finding a replacement for retiring superintendent Peter Smet on Monday when the board selected the Wisconsin Association of School Boards to serve as a search consultant. SNOWMOBILE CRASH: A 23-year-old area man was injured late Sunday after flipping his snowmobile in a Town of Dover farm field, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

A 23-year-old area man was injured late Sunday after flipping his snowmobile in a Town of Dover farm field, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. A BIG SNOW JOB: In the last six days, snow slammed Southeast Wisconsin twice, causing some challenges for City of Burlington Department of Public Works.

In the last six days, snow slammed Southeast Wisconsin twice, causing some challenges for City of Burlington Department of Public Works. SELFLESS SERVICE HONORED: The volunteers of the Burlington Rescue Squad have been serving area residents for 73 years and on Monday that selfless service was recognized with the Humanitarian Award from the local Rotary Club.

The volunteers of the Burlington Rescue Squad have been serving area residents for 73 years and on Monday that selfless service was recognized with the Humanitarian Award from the local Rotary Club. ROMO THE MAGNIFICENT: Tony Romo isn’t anywhere close to an average Joe, but his broadcasting calling card reached all-time high levels during last weekend’s NFL coverage on CBS television.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments