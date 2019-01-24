Rohner continues superstar rise

By Chris Bennett

sports@southernlakesnewspapers.com

A convincing victory over Badger High School gave the Waterford Union High School girls basketball team a two-game lead in the Southern Lakes Conference standings with six games left in SLC play.

The Wolverines beat the Badgers 51-37 Jan. 18 in a SLC game at Waterford.

The Wolverines play a SLC game Friday at home against Elkhorn.

Coach Dena Brechtl said the Wolverines (11-3, 8-0 SLC) opened the game against Badger (10-5, 6-2 SLC) with a 12-2 run. Waterford outscored Badger 22-18 in the first half.

“We went into halftime up four and came up ready to make some small changes to our offense and defense,” Brechtl said. “These changes proved to be beneficial. We expanded our lead in that half to 10. Our defense was absolutely amazing. The girls stuck to the plan and executed it perfectly.”

The Wolverines outscored the Badgers 29-19 in the second half.

Katie Rohner led Waterford with 21 point, and added five rebounds and five assists. Kat Fitzgerald scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

Brechtl praised Megan Schmidt for playing quality minutes. Brechtl also praised Annie Benavides for her work on defense guarding Jada Moss, who is Badger’s leader scorer. Moss finished with 14 points. Brechtl said Emma Karpinski controlled the tempo of the game for Waterford and provided solid minutes.

Brechtl also praised her team, which is in the midst of a special season.

“They care about each other,” Brechtl said. “They help each other up through tough times. They celebrate together through good times. They play for each other.

“It makes me so proud to see the excitement they all share for each other, and reminds me why I coach.”

