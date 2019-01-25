Hawes will fill administrator post, Calder is new clerk

The Village of Union Grove has officially filled its vacant administrator and clerk positions.

The village recently appointed Michael Hawes as its new administrator and Bradley Calder as clerk, officials announced in a news release.

Hawes, who is scheduled to start in Union Grove Feb. 6, brings 11 years of local government experience, including the past five years as administrator/clerk-treasurer for the Village of Wind Point. He also worked as clerk for the City of Lake Geneva and special projects coordinator for the Village of Shorewood.

Hawes earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2009 and also holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and mass communications from UW-Milwaukee.

He was the recipient of the Futures Award from the Wisconsin City Management Association in 2016 and received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association each of the past three years for his budget work in Wind Point.

Calder has served as clerk for the Village of Big Bend in Waukesha County since July 2016, where he has also held the position of treasurer since March 2017. Prior to his current position, Calder served as administrative intern for the Village of Richfield and assistant lake supervisor for Lake Pewaukee Sanitary District.

Calder holds a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Green Bay.

Calder is scheduled to begin his position in Union Grove on Feb. 4.

