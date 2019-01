Students at Washington-Caldwell School, Waterford, including (from left), Landyn Hammiller, Mason Stencel and Wyatt Stencel, got some communal reading time in during the annual Chill Out event earlier this month. Students in 4K through eighth grade gathered in the gym to read or listened to books for 2019 seconds in honor of the new year.

