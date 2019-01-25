Wayne C. Anders, age 78 of Burlington, died Sunday Jan. 20, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Wayne was born on Nov. 15, 1940 in Racine to Clarence and Elizabeth (Zinda) Anders. He was educated in the schools of Racine. He served in National Guard.

Wayne was employed as an auto parts technician in various auto dealerships thru out the area. He was then employed at Nestles until his retirement in 2002.

He was an avid car collector and attended many car shows and car swaps. He was also a big NASCAR fan.

Wayne is survived by his brother Gary (Lynne) Anders; his sister Sharon Sipher as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dean in infancy.

Funeral services will be held on Monday Jan. 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Woman’s Club of Kenosha, 6028 8th Avenue in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the Woman’s Club from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com.

