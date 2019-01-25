John F. Pennock, 85, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at Aurora Hospital – Burlington.

John was born in Marenisco Township, Mich. on Aug. 15, 1933 to Willis and Laura (nee Anderson) Pennock. He spent his early life in Marenisco where he graduated from Marenisco High School.

On May 3, 1968, in St. Cloud, Minn., John was united in marriage to Irene M. Lund. Following marriage they made their home in Milwaukee before moving to Burlington 32 years ago. He worked for J.W. Peters as a semi driver.

John is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Kelly (Dave Milatz) Mangold, Janine (Greg) Pauly and Kevin Pennock; grandchildren, Katelyn, Kortnee, Koleton and Lauren; and great grandson, Landon. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 2823 – Burlington, in memory of John.

The family would like to thank the staff with Aurora Hospital – Burlington and Aurora at Home Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.

Private family services were held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

