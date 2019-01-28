All area schools closed on Monday

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has issued a declaration of emergency due to extreme weather conditions projected this week for Racine County, including a Winter Storm Warning beginning Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service on Sunday morning indicated the storm could bring 6- to 14-inches of snow and 25 mph to 30 mph wind gusts that could cause blowing and drifting of snow.

In addition, the National Weather Service forecasted subzero temperatures and dangerously low wind chill values Tuesday through Friday.

“The safety of Racine County residents is our top priority, and heavy snowfall, wind and below zero temperatures could create hazardous conditions in much of our county,” Delagrave said. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and are sharing information and coordinating with communities to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

An emergency declaration positions Racine County to ask for state and federal assistance, if the situation warrants. In addition, the County Executive has the authority

to make county personnel and resources available.

Additionally, according to multiple reports, the following schools are closed on Monday in Racine County:

Burlington Area School District

Catholic Central High School

City of Burlington – Snow Emergency

Union Grove Union High School

Yorkville School District

Wind Lake Elementary School

Waterford Union High School

Union Grove Elementary School

North Cape School

Kansasville Grade School

Raymond Elementary School

Waterford Graded School District

St. Thomas Aquinas School-Waterford

St. Mary’s School – Burlington

