All area schools closed on Monday
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has issued a declaration of emergency due to extreme weather conditions projected this week for Racine County, including a Winter Storm Warning beginning Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service on Sunday morning indicated the storm could bring 6- to 14-inches of snow and 25 mph to 30 mph wind gusts that could cause blowing and drifting of snow.
In addition, the National Weather Service forecasted subzero temperatures and dangerously low wind chill values Tuesday through Friday.
“The safety of Racine County residents is our top priority, and heavy snowfall, wind and below zero temperatures could create hazardous conditions in much of our county,” Delagrave said. “We continue to closely monitor the situation and are sharing information and coordinating with communities to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
An emergency declaration positions Racine County to ask for state and federal assistance, if the situation warrants. In addition, the County Executive has the authority
to make county personnel and resources available.
Additionally, according to multiple reports, the following schools are closed on Monday in Racine County:
Burlington Area School District
Catholic Central High School
City of Burlington – Snow Emergency
Union Grove Union High School
Yorkville School District
Wind Lake Elementary School
Waterford Union High School
Union Grove Elementary School
North Cape School
Kansasville Grade School
Raymond Elementary School
Waterford Graded School District
St. Thomas Aquinas School-Waterford
St. Mary’s School – Burlington
Comments are closed
Sorry, but you cannot leave a comment for this post.