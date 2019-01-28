Wind, bitter cold will follow snowstorm, according to Nation Weather Service

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to more that a dozen reports of vehicles in roadside ditches overnight Sunday into Monday as a winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area, closing local schools and businesses.

The Sheriff’s Office reports there were no injuries as a result of the vehicular incidents and only minor damage was reported. Deputies made one arrest for drunken driving and are investigating a property damage incident involving a snow plow in the Burlington area, according to a news release issued by Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

Most area schools, including the Burlington Area School District, announced Sunday evening that classes would be cancelled today. City of Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty announced Monday morning that non-essential city offices would be closed for the day. That includes City Hall, Municipal Court, the Racine County Service Center and non-essential public works functions.

The mayor urged people to stay off the roads if possible and cautioned those who do have to drive to slow down and give snowplows extra space. A snow emergency in the city – which means there is no parking on any streets – remains in place until 10 p.m.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave also announced Monday morning that county offices will be closed. Buildings impacted by the closure include the Racine County Courthouse, Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, the Ives Grove Office Complex and the Western Racine County Service Center.

As of 9 a.m. Monday the National Weather Service was predicting early morning freezing rain transitioning to snow again after 10 a.m. An additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected with patching, blowing snow after 2 p.m. Temperatures are expected to fall to 16 degrees by 5 p.m. and the wind will ramp up with gusts reaching 30 mph, according to the weather service’s Sullivan office.

Temperatures are expected to plunge for Tuesday with highs below zero and wind chill between -20 and -30 degrees. The dangerous cold is predicted to continue through Friday.

“As dangerously cold temperatures persist, please be safe and check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially those who may be at greater risk,” Delagrave said.

